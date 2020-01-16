Pontiac — A 44-year-old Pontiac man was arrested late Wednesday night after allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend's face and hitting her during an argument, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Police arrived on the 200 block of Crystal Lake — north of South Boulevard, west of Franklin — about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, on a report that a 45-year-old woman had been shot in the face.

Police arrived and found the victim, who said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend when he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at her face.

She told police she couldn't remember what happened next, but believed the man had either shot her or hit her with the pistol before fleeing on foot with a backpack and two pistols in tow.

Deputy sheriffs believe that the trauma to the victim's face and neck was due to blunt force, and not a gunshot wound. Medics agreed, and she was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Deputies canvassed the area and found the suspect nearby, at Franklin and Rapid, less than a half-mile north of the shooting scene.

The suspect did not have the backpack with him, but a K-9 team found it in a lot between the shooting scene and where the suspect was found.

Police recovered the two pistols and arrested the suspect.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/16/sheriff-man-arrested-after-pointing-gun-girlfriend-face/4491120002/