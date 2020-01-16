Troy — A 28-year-old Waterford Township man threatened to kill a police officer, his family and children, and burn down the police station after his arrest for clocking 130 mph in a Tesla on Interstate 75, police said.

The threats began after he was stopped and officers tried to get him out of the car, police said.

Troy police were called around 4:44 p.m. on Jan. 8 about a red 2019 Tesla S driving southbound on I-75 east of Adams Road. The car was going about 130 mph, police said.

As officers attempted to locate the car, additional reports indicated the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot at 755 W. Big Beaver Road.

Officers found the car on westbound Big Beaver, west of I-75, traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. They stopped the car on Lakewood Drive and spoke with the driver, who didn't provide officers a driver's license.

Officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and he refused, police said.

"The driver attempted to close the driver's door and laid down across the passenger seat with his hands folded," according to the police report.

Officers placed him in handcuffs and removed him from the vehicle during the arrest.

While being transported to lock-up, he threatened to kill the transporting officer, his family and his children, police said. While in lock-up, he threatened to burn down the Police Department when he was released.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, having no operator’s license, hindering and obstructing a police officer, and intimidation – threatening to burn a police facility, authorities said.

