Ferndale — Police have released video of a high speed car chase that happened in the city earlier this month.

Officials said the driver, Brently Bohanen, was stopped Jan. 7 after police suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Several officers were involved in the traffic stop because at least two were being trained and were required to observe a traffic stop for operating while under the influence.

The suspect handed over his driver's license to officers and then drove off.

He led police on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed into a tree.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.

