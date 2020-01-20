Waterford Township — Police are asking the public for help to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Cass Lake Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 56-year-old Waterford woman was crossing the road from east to west near the Port Cove Condominiums when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle may have been a late model Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call Waterford Police investigator Kevin Oliver at (248) 618-7404 or the anonymous tip line at (248) 674-COPS.

