Auburn Hills — An Orion Township man has been charged with hiding a camera in a fitting room at a Target store, police said Wednesday.

Wilson (Photo: Auburn Hills Police Department)

Nathan Howard Wilson, 46, faces charges that include surveilling an unclothed person-second offense, a five-year felony; capturing images of an unclothed person, also a five-year felony; installing or using a device for eavesdropping, a two-year felony, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by four to 10 years in prison.

A magistrate set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Feb. 3.

Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said Wilson pleaded to similar charges involving a changing room at a Forever 21 store in the Great Lakes Shopping Center, also in Auburn Hills.

"He is facing several charges including violation of his probation on a similar offense in 2015," Gagnon said.

Wilson was jailed for three days in the earlier incident and placed on five years' probation, according to court records.

The same records indicate he was married with children and was a project manager for Hewlett-Packard five years ago, with a $100,000 salary.

Gagnon said in the recent incident, officers were called about 4:45 p.m. Sunday to the Target store at 650 Brown near Interstate 75 and Baldwin for a report that a person had installed a hidden camera in a fitting room.

With the help of the store's loss prevention staff, officers determined the man behind the installation was Wilson, according to police.

According to a preliminary investigation, Wilson allegedly entered the store, selected some clothing and went into a fitting room. Police believe he placed a camera in one of the rooms and was able to obtain images via a phone app.

Officers found footage of a teen girl who used the fitting room.

Officers arrested Wilson at the store's exit and found he had recording devices similar to the one in the fitting room.

Later, investigators obtained a search warrant for Wilson's home.

Police are asking anyone who was at the Target store between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday to call them at (248) 370-9460.

Mike Martindale contributed.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

