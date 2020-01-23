Man charged in 2014 hit-and-run crash that hurt bicyclist
Pontiac — A 53-year-old Lapeer man has been charged in a 2014 hit-and-run crash in Oakland Township that seriously injured a teenager.
Brent Joseph Addelia was arrested Tuesday by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and is in the Oakland County Jail on one count of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.
Two teenage bicyclists were traveling north near the intersection of Rochester Road and Romeo Road on Sept. 28, 2014, when they were struck by a gray SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s crash reconstruction unit collected a small amount of evidence from the scene, including a piece of a fog lamp left behind by the vehicle, but deputies could not identify a suspect or vehicle at the time.
Later, through tips and a search of automotive registration records, deputies were able to present enough evidence to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to secure a felony warrant.
Addelia has been arraigned and given a $75,000 cash surety bond. The victim injured the crash, who's now 23, has made a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.
