Pontiac — A woman was found dead outside of a home Wednesday night after police say she was being followed by a male, then shot.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to a call from the 10 block of N. Eastway Drive on a report of shots fired.

The caller told police that a woman had approached foot and appeared to be running from a male, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The caller heard gunshots and then a woman moaning outside, police said.

The man saw a male suspect leave in an unknown vehicle that had been parked in the street two houses south of the home, police said.

Deputies sent to the scene found the woman, who had been shot multiple times. An ambulance was called but due to her critical condition, deputies took her to the hospital in the patrol car.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at McLaren Hospital-Oakland.

Detectives and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Laboratory are investigating.

The woman was identified and her mother was notified. No suspect or vehicle description was provided by police.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/23/pontiac-woman-shot-dead-fleeing-man/4556280002/