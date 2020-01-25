Bloomfield Township police are investigating a crash that left a 68-year-old driver dead Friday.

The man was traveling east on Walnut Lake in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala about 3:50 p.m. "at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, failed to stop for the red light at Franklin and continued into a series of trees," police said in a statement.

The driver, identified as a West Bloomfield Township resident, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the release. He was the only occupant in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Bloomfield Township police traffic investigations unit at (248) 433-7758.

