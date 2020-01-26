Troy — A wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Troy left two people, including the alleged wrong-way driver, dead, police said.

Just after 4:15 a.m., Troy Police Department was notified by its Madison Heights counterparts that a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75, at Twelve Mile.

Police responded and found that a crash had taken place, between Fourteen Mile and Maple, involving the wrong-way driver's 2011 Chevy Malibu and another vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

The driver of the Malibu died at the scene. Medics transported the driver of the Challenger to Royal Oak Beaumont hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash caused an almost six-hour closure on I-75 south, which has since re-opened.

Autopsy results are not yet available for either victim, and police say it's uncertain if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to share what they know at 248-524-3477.

As of Jan. 21, the latest update, 40 people had died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2020, according to Michigan State Police data. That's nine fewer than that time last year.

