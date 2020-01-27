A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery and shooting following a drug deal Sunday night in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

The victim told deputies he went with three friends to the 300 block of Hopkins Avenue after they reached him on Facebook about selling marijuana, investigators said in a statement.

Suspect was eventually arrested after fleeing the scene. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The 26-year-old "got into their vehicle and produced a handgun," according to the release. "The suspect demanded the marijuana and everyone’s money."

The victim told authorities he tried to protect himself and began struggling with the suspect when the gun discharged, striking the Independence Township resident in the left thigh, officials reported.

The suspect fled to a nearby apartment building where he lives, sheriff's officials said. When deputies arrived and ordered him out, he refused.

The deputies requested help from the Sheriff’s SWAT team. As members arrived, the suspect surrendered.

The Pontiac man was held at the Oakland County Jail.

The shooting victim was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was in stable condition, representatives said.

His three friends, identified as 26-year-old and 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman, did not report injuries in the incident.

