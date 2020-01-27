Bloomfield Township — A 58-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle head-on into a police car.

Officials said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Friendly near Franklin and West Square.

Police were called for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle, they said. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and attempted to flee. The vehicle struck a patrol car head-on, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for observation.

He told officers he was under the influence of narcotics. Officials said they will charge the man after they receive the results of a toxicology test.

Authorities said the officer driving the patrol car that was struck was also treated at the scene and released.

