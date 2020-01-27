Madison Heights — A 43-year-old man is accused of spray painting racial slurs and references to the Ku Klux Klan on a business in October.

Porondek (Photo: Madison Heights Police Department)

Marc Stephen Porzondek of Madison Heights has been charged with ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property, police said. Ethnic intimidation is punishable by up to two years in prison and malicious destruction of property is a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned on the charges Saturday in 43rd District Court and a judge set his bond at $3,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Madison Heights police were called at about 1 a.m. Oct. 14 to the Octapharma Plasma blood donation center at 401 E. 13 Mile near John R to respond to a malicious destruction of property complaint.

They found spray-painted words on several areas of the building's exterior.

Police said Monday investigators developed a person of interest after an officer saw a man matching the suspect's description and wearing the same unique sweatshirt the suspect wore during the 2019 crime.

More: Racial slurs painted on Madison Heights business

Detectives were able to link the man to the incident, they said. Porzondek was arrested Thursday and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against him Friday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/27/man-charged-spray-painting-slurs-madison-heights-business/4586891002/