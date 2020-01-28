Ferndale — Police have arrested two men after officers say they led them on a car chase that ended in a crash in Detroit.

A 27-year-old Detroit man and a 27-year-old man with addresses in St. Clair Shores and Hazel Park are in custody while detectives seek warrants from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Police received a call Tuesday morning from a resident on West Drayton who reported he heard noises from the first floor of his home, went to check it out and found an intruder standing in his living room, officials said.

The intruder ran out the back door and got into a vehicle with another person in it. The vehicle fled the area, according to authorities.

After Ferndale police began investigating, Madison Heights police contacted them about a similar home invasion recently in their community. They provided investigators with a description of a vehicle and suspects in the Madison Heights incident.

Police turned up a Hazel Park address for one of the suspects. Ferndale officers who were sent to the residence spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, drive by the home.

The suspect vehicle sped away and police followed, officials said. The vehicle led police on a chase through the city of Warren and then into Detroit where the driver struck a utility pole in the area of Ryan and Eight Mile and then crashed into several houses. The car flipped upside down and came to rest with the two occupants inside.

One of the occupants was unconscious and unresponsive.

Detroit firefighters were called and medics transported both men to a hospital. Police said they do not have information on the conditions on the two.

Ferndale police searched the vehicle and recovered items that were stolen from the West Drayton home.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/28/police-arrest-2-after-ferndale-home-invasion-car-chase-detroit/4595531002/