A Northville Public Schools teacher accused of having sex with a student in 2010 has been formally charged with the crime, authorities said Wednesday.

Jason William Dean, 36, of Livonia was charged Wednesday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. A judge ordered Dean held on a $500,000 bond or 10% cash surety.

Officials said they also plan to charge Dean with two more crimes Thursday in the 51st District Court in Waterford.

Jason William Dean (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said a former female student of Dean reported to police that she had a sexual relationship with the suspect in 2010 when he was her eighth-grade teacher and she was 14.

She said the alleged sexual assaults happened on school grounds, at events held after school and other locations. At the time of the assaults, Dean was a teacher and soccer and basketball coach at Cedar Crest Academy in Springfield Township. Deputies investigated and were able to corroborate the accusations.

“I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Our teachers are supposed to be trusted mentors, role models, and leaders for our children, and when one violates this trust, they must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators arrested Dean on Monday.

He is a teacher at Northville High School and coaches youth soccer in the region. On Monday, the school district said it placed a teacher on leave following his arrest.

More: Northville High School teacher on leave amid 'serious allegations,' district says

Besides teaching at Northville High, Dean is a youth soccer coach in southeast Michigan, the sheriff's office said.

The Michigan Wolves-Hawks youth soccer club said in a letter to parents this week that the Northville teacher was a coach affiliated with the group's girls division.

Officials ask anyone with further information about Dean or any additional victims to call the Special Investigations Unit of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4984.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/29/northville-high-school-teacher-charged-2010-sex-assault-student/4611665002/