Oak Park — A 25-year-old Detroit man died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle on Eight Mile in Oak Park, and run over by a second one, police said.

The crash took place about 8 p.m. on Eight Mile, at Coolidge.

Lt. Troy Taylor of the Oak Park Department of Public Safety said the victim had just gotten off a bus on Eight Mile when a Jeep Cherokee, heading south on Coolidge and turning west on Eight Mile, struck him.

The Jeep was driven by a 30-year-old Detroit woman, Taylor said, who stopped at the scene and waited for authorities. The driver of the Jeep had the right-of-way, Taylor said. Police consider that crash "totally accidental."

While the man was lying in the street, police say an "unknown vehicle" ran him over. That vehicle didn't stop, continuing west on Eight Mile.

The victim died at the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/29/police-man-25-killed-hit-and-run-8-mile-oak-park/4610997002/