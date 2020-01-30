A 72-year-old Groveland Township man has been arrested for making threats against Michigan's secretary of state, officials said.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities said troopers were notified Wednesday the man had made threats against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They found the man had left verbal threats on her voicemail and then spoke to a person in her office and made similar threats, they said.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search his home. He was arrested during the search and troopers seized weapons and evidence, officials said.

Troopers have submitted their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

On Thursday, Benson thanked the state police via Twitter for the quick action.

