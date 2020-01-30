Federal authorities say they have arrested a man believed to be involved in a series of fast food holdups across Metro Detroit since November 2018.

Moses Champion was arrested Tuesday at an address where members of a crime task force executed a search warrant and recovered several items of clothing like that worn in the robberies.

According to a federal court filing, Champion waived his rights and provided details of the incidents, including how he had been armed with a .40 caliber handgun in the attempted Dec. 27 robbery of a Burger King in Auburn Hills, which was foiled when an employee ran out a rear door and activated an alarm. In that incident, two masked men fled empty-handed.

Champion told investigators he disposed of the weapon in a lake.

He is in custody after being charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court with the following robberies:

Nov. 6, 2018: A Taco Bell restaurant at 8112 N. Telegraph in Dearborn Heights

Dec. 28, 2018: Starbucks, 9052 Telegraph, Redford

Dec. 15, 2019: Taco Bell, 11707 Merriman, Livonia

Dec. 21, 2019: Taco Bell, 6946 Sashabaw, Independence Township

Dec. 24, 2019: Taco Bell, 525 General Motors Rd., Milford

Dec. 27, 2019: Burger King, 910 N. Opdyke, Auburn Hills.

In the five other incidents, at least two men wearing masks, hoods or face coverings made off with between $200 and less than $2,000, according to investigators.

While no one was injured, handguns were used in all of the holdups and several workers were threatened they would be killed if they didn’t hand over cash and open safes.

