Motorist drives into new concrete on NB Lahser near 8 Mile
Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
Published 1:32 p.m. ET Jan. 30, 2020 | Updated 2:26 p.m. ET Jan. 30, 2020
Southfield — A motorist ran into trouble after driving around road construction barricades Thursday.
Crews for the Road Commission for Oakland County were making repairs on northbound Lahser near Eight Mile when a driver went around the barricades and into freshly poured concrete. The repairs were needed after a water main break.
Officials for the county agency said in a tweet Thursday the motorist was issued several tickets and his auto insurance company will be billed for replacing the concrete.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
