Southfield — A motorist ran into trouble after driving around road construction barricades Thursday.

Crews for the Road Commission for Oakland County were making repairs on northbound Lahser near Eight Mile when a driver went around the barricades and into freshly poured concrete. The repairs were needed after a water main break.

Officials for the county agency said in a tweet Thursday the motorist was issued several tickets and his auto insurance company will be billed for replacing the concrete.

