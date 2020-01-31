Auburn Hills —A state lawmaker from Ann Arbor who is accused of driving drunk is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 19 for a pre-trial conference, according to court records.

State Rep. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor, was arraigned Thursday in 52-3 District Court in Auburn Hills on a count of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .17 or more, known as Michigan's "super drunk" law. A judge set a personal bond of $500.

Warren (Photo: Oakland County Jail)

She had no comment Friday through her attorney.

Under state law, a first offense for driving with a blood alcohol level of .17 is a misdemeanor. The penalty for the crime is a fine of at least $200 or a jail sentence of up to 180 days or driver's license suspension for a year or a combination of them.

Auburn Hills police said officers arrested Warren at about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, on Interstate 75 for suspected drunken driving. Motorists complained and one officer watched her bounce off a guardrail.

Officials said she admitted to being at an event in Detroit, drinking and heading to her home in Ann Arbor. She failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary breath test, they also said.

Warren was arrested and later refused to submit to a blood draw, forcing police to obtain a warrant to get a sample for an blood alcohol level test.

She issued a statement the next day, taking "full responsibility" for her actions.

Warren was elected to her House seat last November after serving in the state Senate for eight years. Before that, she was a state House member from 2007-2010.

