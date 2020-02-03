The same material that made a Pontiac mansion such an icon also hampered efforts to save it.

The historic home in the historic neighborhood of Seminole Hills was destroyed by a fire Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze in the 100 block Ottawa Street, said the police. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Buy Photo A firefighter douses a still-smoldering historic home at 148 Ottawa, Pontiac, after an early morning fire raged through the house on Feb. 3. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The three-floor structure, built in 1924, was a bounty of wood — wood floors, wood doors, wood paneling.

It's what made the mansion, which has hosted various presidents, such an architectural marvel, said Mary Carver, a retired real estate agent.

But all that wood made it difficult for firefighters to vanquish the fire, said the Waterford Regional Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported at 5 a.m., quickly consumed the second floor and then burned through the roof, said fire officials.

The home, which is 5,000 square feet, has five bedrooms and a large library, said Carver.

It was once owned by Harold Fitzgerald, who had founded the Pontiac Daily Press, which later became The Oakland Press.

Buy Photo Firefighters asses the damage to a historic home at 148 Ottawa at the corner of Menominee, in Pontiac on Feb. 3, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

It couldn't be determined who currently owns the structure.

No one was in the home when the fire began, said fire officials.

An investigation of the blaze is continuing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/03/historic-pontiac-mansion-once-owned-newspaperman-destroyed-fire/4650655002/