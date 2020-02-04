Bloomfield Township — A Bloomfield Hills man has been charged with embezzling nearly $700,000 from a scholarship trust, officials said.

Craig Alvin Maass, 60, has been charged with six counts of embezzlement by a fiduciary over $100,000, a 20-year felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. A judge ordered him held on a $700,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Monday.

Maass (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said fiduciaries of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust discovered irregularities while preparing forms for the Internal Revenue Service. The trust has awarded more than $1 million in 40 years to young caddies to help with their educations. The fund raises money by soliciting donations from members of the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

After finding the accounting discrepancies, they requested a forensic audit, which indicated Maass had embezzled $697,000 from the trust and converted it for his own personal use. The trust's board members then contacted the sheriff's office to investigate.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Maass' financial records and presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review. Prosecutors authorized charges against Maass, who was arrested Jan. 31 and arraigned in 48th District Court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/04/bloomfield-hills-man-accused-embezzling-scholarship-fund/4654188002/