Troy — Authorities are investigating the cause of a Tuesday night fire at a tire shop.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, officials said.

Troy police officers discovered the blaze at the Belle Tire store located at 1650 West Maple near Crooks at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Assistant Troy Fire Chief Chuck Riesterer.

Troy officials said the Belle Tire store on West Maple Road was "a total loss" after a fire Tuesday night. (Photo: Troy Fire Department)

An officer saw flames coming from the building's roof and called the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within several hours.

"Due to the extent of the damage, it will take some time to determine where the fire started and what caused it," Riesterer said in a statement.

He also said the business is a total loss, but no final damage estimates are available at this time.

