Bloomfield Twp. — A 26-year-old Bloomfield Township man, allegedly caught on camera peeping into a neighbor's window, has been ordered to surrender his guns to police and wear a GPS tether.

Bloomfield Township police say at about 10 p.m. Thursday, a man was spotted running through backyards on the 500 block of South Spinning Wheel Drive. That's north of Square Lake Road and east of Opdyke.

Police say the person matched the description of a man who'd been seen on the 2000 block of South Spinning Wheel Jan. 30 and 31.

Donovan Johnson (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Officers arrested Donovan Johnson without incident, Bloomfield Township Police Department said in a statement.

Police wrote him a ticket for window peeping, and on Friday he was arraigned at 48th District Court by Magistrate Howard Linden.

Johnson was given a cash bond of $10,000. As of Monday afternoon, Johnson had not posted bond, and was still listed as an Oakland County Jail inmate.

If Johnson does post bond, he will be required to turn over any guns in his possession to Bloomfield Township police and wear a GPS tether. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 12.

