Pontiac — The man pulled over by Oakland County's sheriff Thursday for driving a vehicle resembling a cop car was formally charged over the weekend.

Adrian Afriyie Ansah-Asante, 23, of Waterford Township was arraigned Saturday at the Oakland County Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and possession of a vehicle with flashing lights, a 90-day misdemeanor, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A magistrate set Ansah-Asante's bond at $50,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS tether if he is released. He was also ordered to not operate a motor vehicle with emergency lights or to possess firearms or any other dangerous weapons.

Officials said Ansah-Asante was arrested at about 2 p.m. Thursday after Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard saw an SUV that had police markings, police antennas, push bumpers and police light arrays on it while driving in the Telegraph and Orchard Lake roads area. The vehicle was speeding, the sheriff said, and had illegally tinted front windows.

After the sheriff ran the license plate and it came back registered to a home in Waterford Township, he pulled the vehicle over at a business in Waterford. He spoke to the driver who was later identified as Ansah-Asante.

Deputies who searched Ansah-Asante's vehicle found several suspicious items inside, including a laptop computer mounted to the console and a fake radar unit. They also found he had a loaded .45 glock handgun but did not have a valid concealed pistol license.

