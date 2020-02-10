Amazon Inc. wants to put an 86,000-square-foot distribution facility in Lyon Township.

Lyon Township's Planning Commission is expected to vote at a 7 p.m. Monday meeting on plans for the facility that would occupy a vacant building along Grand River Avenue on Automation Boulevard. The meeting takes place at Lyon Township Hall.

There are two Amazon issues items on the Monday Planning Commission agenda.

The online retailer wants to use the land for a distribution center and temporary parking area in the Wellhead Protection Overlay District. A wellhead protection area is typically land regulated to prevent contamination of water.

A second item would approve the site plan for the distribution center, which calls for the redevelopment and occupation of a vacant building and a parking lot built in the second phase on construction.

Katherin Des Rochers, Planning Department coordinator for Lyon Township, said in an email that if the Planning Commission approves the plans, it would recommend approval of special land use to Lyon Township's Board of Trustees. That wouldn't happen before a March 2 meeting.

Amazon had multiple positions open on Linkedin.com for the yet-to-be-approved South Lyon facility, including a senior HR assistant and an area logistics manager. Applications for those jobs are no longer being accepted.

Amazon in recent years has built several facilities in Michigan. The company opened a regional fulfillment center in Livonia in 2018. A delivery station in Romulus opened last year.

