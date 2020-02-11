Auburn Hills — Police are asking the public for help to find the driver in a Feb. 1 hit-and-run crash that left another motorist injured.

The crash happened on Bloomfield Village Boulevard, officials said.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a four-door, 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler with a roof rack. It has yellow and white stickers on the rear window and stickers on the front wheel area on the driver's side.

Authorities said the vehicle may have damage on the passenger side bumper.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident should call Auburn Hills Police at (248) 370-9460 ext. 5.

