Morning rush-hour commuters traveling east in south Oakland County will need to find an alternate route after a fatal crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 696.

The crash took place about 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-696 at Woodward, according to Michigan State Police.

We expect 696 to remain closed through the rush. Avoid the area as back ups will be quite long on the freeway and service drives. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 11, 2020

"Avoid the area, as back-ups will be quite long on the freeway and service drives," wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, commander and spokesman for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances preceding the fatal crash are not immediately known.

The I-696 crash is the second fatal freeway crash of the early morning in Metro Detroit, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 1:10 a.m. to a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Middle Belt in Romulus, they said. According to a preliminary investigation, a disabled Ford passenger car with its flashers on was blocking the right center lane of the freeway when it was rear-ended by a Jeep.

After the crash, the Jeep came to rest in the median and caught fire. The Jeep's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Ford's driver possibly had his back fractured and was taken to a hospital.

