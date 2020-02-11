The Troy Police Department's first feline mascot, Badges, has died, officials said Tuesday.

"SAD NEWS: Badges, the first cat selected for our Feline Unit, passed away on February 8," officials said in a Facebook post. "Badges was lovingly cared for by the people of Leuk's Landing Inc. for her two years of life and we are very grateful to them. She was undergoing chemo at the time of her passing."

Badges when she was first recruited by the Troy Police Department. (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Troy police said in April 2018 that it would it would get a kitten if it could raise the number of its followers of its Twitter account from 4,000 to 10,000. The challenge was met in a little more than a week.

In May 2018, the department said on Twitter that it had christened the kitten "Badges" after asking followers of the account to vote on a name. The other choices were Donut, Katrina and Pawla.

More than 2,200 votes were cast in the poll. Badges got 40 percent of the vote, Donut had 34 percent, Pawla had 18 percent and Katrina had the remaining 8 percent.

In June, the so-called "pawfficer" was retired because she was diagnosed with feline leukemia. Badges was taken in by Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Leuk's Landing.

The department later chose another kitten named Donut for its feline unit.

