Pontiac — David Coulter is filling an unexpired term as Oakland County executive that expires in December, but he outlined long-term goals Wednesday night in his first State of the County address.

Among them: attracting more investment in defense and aerospace industries and helping more residents attain college degrees.

Buy Photo Oakland County Executive David Coulter is seen inside a conference room standing between l-r, the US flag and the county flag at the Oakland County Executive office building. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Coulter, on the job as the county’s top elected official for six months, also touched on job training, veterans benefits and health care in a speech labeled “Oakland Together.”

“I believe the fact that Oakland does well means we have an opportunity — indeed a responsibility — to do better,” Coulter said in remarks prepared for his address in the Flagstar Strand Theatre.

“We can leverage our strengths to tackle our challenges before they become problems. We can lead and innovate. We can be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money and forward thinking.

"To do that, we must be Oakland Together," he said. "Together as public servants working for the public good, together with our residents and businesses, and together with our region.”

Like his predecessor, longtime County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, who died last August, Coulter stressed Oakland County's traditional positive attributes: efficient government, a balanced budget and a AAA bond rating; environmental stewardship; and a willingness to provide services for an aging population and make housing more affordable.

Coulter, 59, was appointed by the board of commissioners following a contentious process, to fill in the remainder of Patterson’s term. He has announced plans to run for a full four-year term. The former Ferndale mayor is the first Democrat to be Oakland County executive.

He pointed to accomplishments achieved in his half-year on the job with the support of the county board: raising the minimum wage for county workers to $15 an hour and enacting a non-discrimination policy to make residents and visitors alike feel welcome.

“This is the right thing to do morally and economically,” Coulter said. “Our businesses already understand the value of these policies in recruiting workers and serving their customers and we are catching up to the private sector.”

Coulter said the county is the economic leader of Michigan, producing nearly 30% of the state’s jobs.

“But good is not good enough for the type of county we all deserve,” Coulter said.

Among his plans to move Oakland County forward:

Working with private consultants on a 10-year economic development strategy that “will ensure economic opportunity for all.”

A Defense and Aerospace Initiative to grow contracts and jobs. He set a goal of $1 billion of investment by 2025 — three times the county’s current level.

Moving the county’s Division of Community and Home Improvement and staff into offices in downtown Pontiac.

An Oakland 80 education initiative, designed to ensure 80% of county adults have a post-secondary degree or industry credential by 2030.

Using a state grant to ensure 60,000 county veteran and dependents are aware of federal, state and local benefits.

Coulter also repeated his commitment to an Oakland Health360 program, announced this week, to provide comprehensive, integrated health care to uninsured and underinsured residents. He is seeking board approval and funding to partner with the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency for insurance, Head Start early childhood education, prescription drug assistance and emergency services.

“If you come in one of our doors to have your child immunized or receive a lead screening, I want you to be able to have a cancer or diabetes screening, talk to a mental health professional, get assistance with prescription drug costs, have a dental checkup and receive primary care,” Coulter said.

“We must ensure high school students obtain the financial assistance available to them, students who start college finish with a degree, and industry-recognized credentials are widely available,” Coulter said.

County also announced the establishment of the Eric Overall Memorial Benefit to assist families of county employees who lose their lives while performing their jobs. Overall, an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy, died in November 2017 when he was struck by a car driven by a man fleeing police.

J. David VanderVeen, director of central services for the county, was expected to presented with the first Oakland County Lifetime Achievement Award. VanderVeen supervises several county departments plus the Oakland County International Airport and sits on the county’s parks and recreation board.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/13/coulter-state-of-the-county-address/4736188002/