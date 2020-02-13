Pontiac — A party store in Pontiac sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $70 million on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Huron Plaza Party Store, at 694 W. Huron, on Wednesday sold a ticket that matched five white balls in addition to the Powerball. That's west of Telegraph.

That's the jackpot, which on Wednesday was good enough to make the winner some $70 million richer, excepting taxes. The winning numbers were 14-47-54-55-68, and the Powerball was 25.

The winner's name has not been yet announced.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/13/pontiac-party-store-sells-winning-70-m-powerball-ticket/4747383002/