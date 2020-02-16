A Rite Aid Pharmacy in Independence Township was robbed Sunday night by a man who apologized to the clerk, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A male entered Rite Aid at 5751 Clarkston Road around 6:30 p.m Sunday, selected an item to buy and came up to the register. When the clerk rang the merchandise up, he handed her the money for the item, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She went to give him change and he said, “I’ll take the money.” The male lifted his coat to suggest that he was armed.

He then stated, “It’s only money.”

The person exited the store and as he was leaving, he stated, “I am sorry I have to do this.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded with a K-9 deputy who attempted to track the suspect, but the track did not yield any results.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) SPEAK-UP.

