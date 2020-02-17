Royal Oak — Police said they are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday in the area of Pingree Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.

Officials said no victims have been identified.

At about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, police received numerous 911 calls about multiple gunshots in the neighborhood near North Main Street and Farnum.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and conducted traffic stops on several vehicles fleeing the location, according to authorities. Police found one of the drivers, a 20-year-old Clinton Township man, was under the influence of alcohol and had a stolen firearm in his possession.

A preliminary investigation showed the incident originated at a large party held at a home in the 400 block of Pingree. Investigators said the house had been rented through Airbnb and a planned party at the address was posted on social media.

Police also said there were more than 20 people still at the home when officers arrived. They spoke to people at the party, but none of them were cooperative.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Royal Oak Police's Criminal Investigation Division at 9248) 246-3456.

