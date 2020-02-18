Bloomfield Township — Police said Tuesday one of the community's residents bought a very explosive gag gift that could have blown up in his face.

Officers were called at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 2000 block of Bloomfield Crossing for a suspicious circumstance complaint, according to authorities. The home is located near East Square Lake Road and Interstate 75.

Officers spoke to the homeowner who told them he purchased online in December a novelty land mine as a gag for a friend. He said he purchased the mine from a website called Kommandostore.com and that it had been sitting in a box in his basement.

He told police someone from Kommandostore.com emailed him on Saturday to tell him the land mine could still have an active primer in and there could be a risk of detonation, officials said. The email also directed him to call his local police department to have the mine inspected.

Police officers called the Michigan State Police's bomb squad and they took the mine for disposal, they said.

At no time was the pubic in danger, officers said. They also turned over the investigation to the state police.

