Oakland Community College has been awarded $4 million in federal funding to promote public-private apprenticeship programs.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Labor is among nearly $100 million awarded Tuesday to 28 public-private apprentice partnerships to support training in advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology.

Buy Photo The Oakland Community College campus in Bloomfield Hills. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia announced the grants during a visit to North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

“Companies across the country tell me that their greatest challenge today is finding the skilled workers they need," he said. "This funding will bolster America’s competitiveness by adding more skilled workers to fill millions of open jobs today and in the future.”

