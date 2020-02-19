Royal Oak — Welcome to Detroit, Anana!

The 19-year-old female polar bear has moved into her new digs at The Detroit Zoo, officials said Wednesday.

Anana arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January and joins 15-year-old male Nuka and 7-year-old female Suka in the zoo's Arctic Ring of Life exhibit.

Anana (Photo: The Detroit Zoological Society)

“Anana is exploring the tundra in the Arctic Ring of Life and very quickly acclimating to her new home here at the Detroit Zoo,” Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society, said in a statement. “We’re very happy she’s here to join Nuka and Suka, and invite everyone to come welcome her on International Polar Bear Day.”

Anana (Photo: Detroit Zoological Society)

Anana arrived at the Detroit Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Program.

“Nuka and Anana appear curious and interested, which is a good sign,” Carter said. “We’re optimistic for future breeding and carefully watching how their relationship develops.”

Anana (Photo: Detroit Zoological Society)

Polar bear breeding season occurs in early spring, and after about an eight-month gestation period, typically one to two cubs are born.

Zoo officials said the polar bears will receive special treats in their habitat at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Animal care staff will share information about the personalities and behaviors of polar bears Nuka, Suka and Anana immediately following each feeding.

Nuka and Suka (Photo: Detroit Zoological Society)

