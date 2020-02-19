Royal Oak — Authorities have charged a man arrested Saturday after police responded to a report of gunfire during a house party.

Newton (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Deshawn Martez Newton, 20, of Clinton Township was arraigned Tuesday in 44th District Court, Royal Oak police said. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon-firearm in an automobile, a five-year felony, and a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 360 hours of community service or a $250 fine.

Officials said Newton has no previous criminal convictions and a magistrate set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court date for Feb. 28.

He was arrested Saturday after police received numerous calls about shots fired at a home near North Main and Farnum.

More: Royal Oak police probe report of gunfire at Airbnb rental house

Investigators said the incident originated at a large party held at a home in the 400 block of Pingree Boulevard. Police said the house had been rented through Airbnb and a planned party at the address was posted on social media.

Police also said there were more than 20 people still at the home when officers arrived.

Officers found no victims but set up a perimeter around the area and conducted traffic stops on several vehicles fleeing the location, according to authorities.

Newton was one of the drivers who was stopped and officers found he was under the influence of alcohol. They also found a stolen firearm in his possession.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Royal Oak Police's Criminal Investigation Division at (248) 246-3456.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/19/man-arrested-after-shots-fired-during-royal-oak-house-party-charged/4805222002/