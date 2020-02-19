Pedestrian, 40, hit on Woodward in Ferndale
Ferndale — A 40-year-old woman is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking Woodward in Ferndale on Tuesday night, police said.
The crash took place about 6:35 p.m. on southbound Woodward at Marshall, between Eight and Nine Mile.
Police say the victim suffered head and leg trauma in the crash, but was conscious at the scene.
Medics transported her a few miles north to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, and she is listed in stable condition.
Sgt. Baron Brown, spokesman for the Ferndale Police Department, said the driver was a 45-year-old Detroit woman in a 2012 Lincoln MKX.
A Michigan State Police crash reconstructionist worked the scene to detail what happened. The early belief is that the victim ran into the road "mid-block," rather than at a marked crossing.
The road was closed for about four hours.
