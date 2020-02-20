A Farmington Hills police officer is on leave after being charged with domestic violence in Macomb County, authorities announced Thursday.

In addition to a domestic violence charge, Mario Vekic was arraigned in 37th District Court in Warren for discharging a firearm into a building and stalking, said his attorney, Randy Rodnick.

Vekic pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $50,000 bond, Rodnick said.

Farmington Hills police received a complaint Monday alleging that one of their officers "had engaged in unlawful off-duty conduct," the department said in a statement. They learned the alleged incident happened in Warren and contacted the city's Police Department, according to the release.

The department placed the officer on leave on Thursday. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

"The Farmington Hills Police Department cooperated with Warren Police Department investigators in all appropriate aspects of the investigation," the statement said. "On Wednesday ... Warren investigators notified the Farmington Hills Police Department that an arrest warrant was authorized."

Rodnick said Vekic accidentally discharged a weapon in January when reaching for it while wearing a brace on his injured wrist. Vekic and his girlfriend, who is a police officer, also "pushed each other" during an argument before they broke up this month, but he denies assaulting or stalking the woman, Rodnick said.

Warren police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for next month, Rodnick said.

Vekic remains on an unpaid leave pending further investigation, Farmington Hills police said Thursday.

