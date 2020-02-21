Someone called 911 early last Saturday to report a strange scene at a McDonald's drive-through in Troy, police said.

Three cars were waiting in line, the man told the dispatcher, but the drivers in the first two appeared to be asleep.

Once the officers arrived to the restaurant near Rochester Road at about 3 a.m., they found both motorists slumbering at the wheel, police reported.

"Wake up!" one of the officers was heard saying on dash cam video investigators released Friday on Twitter.

After the officers' "extensive efforts" to rouse the men, each said he had been drinking, according to the post.

A test revealed one driver's blood alcohol level was 0.16 — twice the state's legal limit — while the other registered 0.13, also above the legal limit, police said.

Both men, who didn't know each other, were arrested for operating while intoxicated, the department said.

Hello, 911 ☎️ There’s two cars in the drive thru line and both drivers are asleep at the wheel... Here’s a look at what happened next👇 #DriveSober#MidnightShiftToTheRecuepic.twitter.com/Zf09lloKNQ — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) February 21, 2020

