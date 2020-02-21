South Lyon — Police made an animal rescue that is the fox's socks.

And it turned out the animal they rescued is one that could wear those socks.

On Thursday, offices with the South Lyon Police Department responded to call about an injured dog near South Lyon High School.

But when the officers found the dog, it turned out to be an Arctic fox.

Officials said the fox was taken to the Howell Nature Center to be examined and cared for.

