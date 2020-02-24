Man arrested for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of teen girl at mall
Troy — A man at Somerset Mall was arrested Friday after police say he was caught taking "upskirt" photos of an unsuspecting teen girl on an escalator.
Kristopher Murray, 36, of Clinton Township, was arraigned Saturday on one count of capturing image of unclothed person, a five-year felony, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.
A 16-year-old told police she was unaware that she was being photographed but said she noticed someone standing closely.
Murray was released on bond, a $10,000 cash/surety or 10 percent. His next hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. March 2 in 52-4 District Court.
