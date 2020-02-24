Troy — A man at Somerset Mall was arrested Friday after police say he was caught taking "upskirt" photos of an unsuspecting teen girl on an escalator.

Kristopher Murray (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Kristopher Murray, 36, of Clinton Township, was arraigned Saturday on one count of capturing image of unclothed person, a five-year felony, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.

A 16-year-old told police she was unaware that she was being photographed but said she noticed someone standing closely.

Murray was released on bond, a $10,000 cash/surety or 10 percent. His next hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. March 2 in 52-4 District Court.

