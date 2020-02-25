Construction work on Interstate 75 in Oakland County will resume Friday and that means a part of the freeway will be closed for the weekend, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, crews will close the interstate's northbound lanes from 8 Mile to Square Lake Road and its southbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 696 to Eight Mile, they said. The closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and the expressway will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, the left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 12 Mile for the weekend.

Officials said the full closure of I-75 is needed to demolish bridges that carry Meyers, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. and Harry Avenue over I-75. Preparation work will also be done for an upcoming traffic shift of the freeway from 13 Mile to Coolidge Highway.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on Eight Mile to northbound Woodward to eastbound Square Lake Road and back to northbound I-75. Southbound traffic will be detoured to westbound Interstate 696 to southbound Woodward to eastbound Eight Mile back to southbound I-75.

Furthermore, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Coolidge Highway, beginning at 5 a.m. Monday. Only the two lanes will be open until the end of the 2020 road construction season, MDOT said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/25/mdot-crews-close-75-oakland-bridge-demolition-weekend/4867349002/