Troy police are seeking tips to find a man accused of robbing a Shoe Carnival store last week.

A worker told investigators the suspect waited for customers to leave the business in the 300 block of John R at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday before approaching the counter to buy socks and two pairs of shoes, officials said in a statement.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday. (Photo: Troy Police Department)

"As the employee was using the cash register to complete the sale, the suspect informed her that he had a gun and instructed her to give him all the money from the register," the release said. "The suspect had his hand inside his hoodie pocket, indicating that he had a gun."

The man reached into the cash register and took an unknown amount of money, police said. After ordering the worker to walk toward the back of the store, he fled.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3443.

