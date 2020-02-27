MSP: 1 dead in crash with semi in Holly Township
Holly Township — A motorist has been killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer on Grange Hall Road in Holly Township, Michigan State Police said.
Officials said a crash investigator is headed to the scene.
