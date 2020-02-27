Holly Township — A motorist has been killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer on Grange Hall Road in Holly Township, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said a crash investigator is headed to the scene.

Troopers from the Metro North, Groveland Detachment is responding to the area near 1959 Grange Hall Road in Holly Township for a car and semi truck crash. The driver of the car has been pronounced dead. A crash investigator is heading to the scene. Pends further investigation. pic.twitter.com/yiVQlCvZJg — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 27, 2020

