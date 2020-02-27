LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Holly Township — A motorist has been killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer on Grange Hall Road in Holly Township, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said a crash investigator is headed to the scene.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/02/27/msp-1-dead-crash-semi-holly-township/4890122002/