Detroit— The Troy police are asking for assistance in the search of those responsible for two break-ins and an attempted break-in during the past weekend.

Troy police are asking the public for help to find the suspect in two home invasions. (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Police received reports Sunday oabout home burglaries on the 2000 block of Mayflower Drive and the 2000 block of Bridle Path.

In both incidents, back sliding doors were pried open and about $5,000 in jewelry and other items were taken.

Police say the home invasion on Bridle Path happened between 2 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Mayflower incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police say..

On Saturday, a resident on the 2100 block of Mayflower called 911 around 10 p.m. after he heard and saw someone on his back patio. The resident turned on his back porch light and the person ran away, police reports say. Police used a K9 to search the area but had no luck.

All of these incidents occurred north of Long Lake Road and east of John R Road.

The Troy police department is urging people to contact them at 248-524-3477 with any information.

