Royal Oak police are working to find a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run this week that injured a city parking enforcement officer.

The officer was in the crosswalk on Main Street near Fifth at about 5 p.m. Thursday when a northbound red sedan failed to yield and struck him, investigators said in a statement.

The woman behind the wheel "stopped briefly and then fled the scene in an unknown direction," according to the release.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and suffered a fractured leg, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a four-door sedan driven by a white female in her 30s.

"Detectives are speaking with witnesses who observed the incident, as well as checking video footage at businesses in the area to obtain more information," police said Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (248) 246-3456.

