Demolition of The Palace of Auburn Hills, former home of the Detroit Pistons and host to many blockbuster music concerts and much more, has begun.

Auburn Hills — The castle walls are crumbling at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Demolition crews are now tearing down the southwest side of the former home to the Detroit Pistons. The 80 buildable acres site off of Intestate 75 is being primed for 1 million square feet of mixed-use office and research and development space.

In June, the NBA franchise said it had sold the 22,000-seat arena to a joint venture between Pistons owner Tom Gores and Livonia-based development firm Schostak Brothers & Co. Neither the terms of the deal nor a timeline were disclosed at the time.

Demolition begins at the Palace
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Demolition of the Palace of Auburn Hills begins
Demolition of the Palace of Auburn Hills begins PDTN
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020.
The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes the beginning stages of demolition, March 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Gores said in 2016 that the Pistons were returning to the city of Detroit to play in the newly built Little Caesars Arena. In October, the team opened its headquarters and training center in the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in the city's New Center neighborhood.

    The team played its last game at the Palace in April 2017. The arena also was a popular venue for concerts, hosting performers such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and U2 in its 29-year stint. A Bob Seger concert in 2017 was the final public event at the venue.

    Memories of The Palace of Auburn Hills
    With Sheed painted across their two chests, Eric Ebner, 17, left, and Ryan Fox, 17, both of Marshall, cheer on the Pistons on May 25, 2006.
    With Sheed painted across their two chests, Eric Ebner, 17, left, and Ryan Fox, 17, both of Marshall, cheer on the Pistons on May 25, 2006. The NBA team that has played at The Palace of Auburn Hills since it opened in 1988 will be moving to Detroit next season. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Construction is under way at The Palace of Auburn Hills on August 4, 1988. The $90 million arena funded by Bill Davidson was the first in the NBA financed entirely with private funds.
    Construction is under way at The Palace of Auburn Hills on August 4, 1988. The $90 million arena funded by Bill Davidson was the first in the NBA financed entirely with private funds. The Detroit News archives
    Kurt Marter wires lights into telescoping steps.
    Kurt Marter wires lights into telescoping steps. The Detroit News archives
    Isiah Thomas streaks down the court in 1989, the year the Pistons won their first NBA championship season.
    Isiah Thomas streaks down the court in 1989, the year the Pistons won their first NBA championship season. Kurt Dozier, Detroit News
    Pistons owner Bill Davidson holds the NBA Championship trophy as the team celebrates a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989.
    Pistons owner Bill Davidson holds the NBA Championship trophy as the team celebrates a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989. Associated Press
    Mark Aguirre and the rest of the Pistons successfully defended their NBA title in 1990, winning three consecutive games on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers in the finals.
    Mark Aguirre and the rest of the Pistons successfully defended their NBA title in 1990, winning three consecutive games on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers in the finals. Detroit News archives
    Sting became the first musical act to perform at The Palace on August 12, 1988. On August 30, Aretha Franklin joined George Michael on stage during his Faith World Tour. The duo sang their Grammy-winning hit "I New You Were Waiting."
    Sting became the first musical act to perform at The Palace on August 12, 1988. On August 30, Aretha Franklin joined George Michael on stage during his Faith World Tour. The duo sang their Grammy-winning hit "I New You Were Waiting." Robert Kozloff, AP
    Kid Rock and Pam Anderson have some fun at a Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat game at The Palace in 2001.
    Kid Rock and Pam Anderson have some fun at a Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat game at The Palace in 2001. Gregg Shamus, NBAE/Getty Images
    Detroit Pistons Richard Hamilton (from left) and Corliss Williamson help Ben Wallace as he prepares to get his hair done for "Wig Night" on March 12, 2004, at the Pistons' practice facility.
    Detroit Pistons Richard Hamilton (from left) and Corliss Williamson help Ben Wallace as he prepares to get his hair done for "Wig Night" on March 12, 2004, at the Pistons' practice facility. Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News
    Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace celebrate near end of the Eastern Conference Finals game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers on May 26, 2004.
    Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace celebrate near end of the Eastern Conference Finals game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers on May 26, 2004. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Ben Wallace tries to keep Shaquille O'Neal in check as the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2004.
    Ben Wallace tries to keep Shaquille O'Neal in check as the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2004. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Saginaw fans (from left) Nikko Lee, 19, Mat Saffarian,19, Kapil Kella, 20, Tony Meyer, 20, Maciej Pietrus,19, and Rowan Lee,17, show off their body paint and crowns as they root for Tayshaun Prince before Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at The Palace on June 15, 2004.
    Saginaw fans (from left) Nikko Lee, 19, Mat Saffarian,19, Kapil Kella, 20, Tony Meyer, 20, Maciej Pietrus,19, and Rowan Lee,17, show off their body paint and crowns as they root for Tayshaun Prince before Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at The Palace on June 15, 2004. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Detroit's Kid Rock sings the national anthem, dedicating it to the late President Ronald Reagan and soul great Ray Charles, during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers on June 13, 2004.
    Detroit's Kid Rock sings the national anthem, dedicating it to the late President Ronald Reagan and soul great Ray Charles, during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers on June 13, 2004. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Aretha Franklin sings the national anthem as the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of NBA Finals on June 15, 2004.
    Aretha Franklin sings the national anthem as the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of NBA Finals on June 15, 2004. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Ben Wallace holds the world championship trophy aloft as the Pistons beat the Lakers in Game 5 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in 2004.
    Ben Wallace holds the world championship trophy aloft as the Pistons beat the Lakers in Game 5 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in 2004. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pistons owner Bill Davidson hoists the NBA championship trophy after the Pistons won Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on June 15, 2004.
    Pistons owner Bill Davidson hoists the NBA championship trophy after the Pistons won Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on June 15, 2004. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Pistons guard Chauncey Billups shows the new street sign reading Four Championship Drive on October 21, 2004. The arena's address changed whenever the Pistons or the Detroit Shock won a championship, and is currently 6 Championship Drive.
    Pistons guard Chauncey Billups shows the new street sign reading Four Championship Drive on October 21, 2004. The arena's address changed whenever the Pistons or the Detroit Shock won a championship, and is currently 6 Championship Drive. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Redford Township resident Moe Essix, 41, finished his custom 2003 Chevy SSR pickup truck in a 2004 Detroit Pistons NBA World Championship motif. The bed of the pickup is a 1/25th scale of The Palace, with a hardwood floor. All 4,523 pieces were individually hand-cut, sanded and glued.
    Redford Township resident Moe Essix, 41, finished his custom 2003 Chevy SSR pickup truck in a 2004 Detroit Pistons NBA World Championship motif. The bed of the pickup is a 1/25th scale of The Palace, with a hardwood floor. All 4,523 pieces were individually hand-cut, sanded and glued. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Palace security people rush into the stands to separate Indiana Pacers players and Pistons fans during the infamous "Malice at The Palace" brawl on November 19, 2004.
    Palace security people rush into the stands to separate Indiana Pacers players and Pistons fans during the infamous "Malice at The Palace" brawl on November 19, 2004. Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News
    Ron Artest is led off the court by Chuck Person, Pacers special consultant, after the brawl.
    Ron Artest is led off the court by Chuck Person, Pacers special consultant, after the brawl. Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News
    Gabrielle Nettle, 18, of Clarkston is told that she is the 1,000,000th fan at The Palace of Auburn Hills on May 11, 2005.
    Gabrielle Nettle, 18, of Clarkston is told that she is the 1,000,000th fan at The Palace of Auburn Hills on May 11, 2005. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Stevie Wonder performs his song "What the Fuss?" during pregame festivities at the Detroit Pistons/San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals at The Palace on June 14, 2005.
    Stevie Wonder performs his song "What the Fuss?" during pregame festivities at the Detroit Pistons/San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals at The Palace on June 14, 2005. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Rapper Eminem poses for the photographer as he cheers for the Pistons on June 16, 2005.
    Rapper Eminem poses for the photographer as he cheers for the Pistons on June 16, 2005. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Fans Andrenetta Gibson and Jaymie Woods cheer the Pistons during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on June 16, 2005.
    Fans Andrenetta Gibson and Jaymie Woods cheer the Pistons during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on June 16, 2005. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Detroit Pistons President Joe Dumars, right, announces that Flip Saunders will be the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons on July 21, 2005.
    Detroit Pistons President Joe Dumars, right, announces that Flip Saunders will be the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons on July 21, 2005. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    U2's The Edge (left) and Bono share the mic during a sold-out show at The Palace on October 24, 2005.
    U2's The Edge (left) and Bono share the mic during a sold-out show at The Palace on October 24, 2005. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Ben Wallace shoots free throws during Pistons practice facility at The Palace of Auburn Hills on May 18, 2006.
    Ben Wallace shoots free throws during Pistons practice facility at The Palace of Auburn Hills on May 18, 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Bob Seger rocks it out with "Roll Me Away" to kick off the first of four sold out shows at The Palace on December 20, 2006.
    Bob Seger rocks it out with "Roll Me Away" to kick off the first of four sold out shows at The Palace on December 20, 2006. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Ben Wallace fan Joseph Jafri, 8, of Owosso, cheers the Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 31, 2006.
    Ben Wallace fan Joseph Jafri, 8, of Owosso, cheers the Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 31, 2006. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Mike Palazzola, 16, Eastpointe, smiles as he checks out a face full of paint in the mirror on May 23, 2006.
    Mike Palazzola, 16, Eastpointe, smiles as he checks out a face full of paint in the mirror on May 23, 2006. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Larry Harden of Auburn Hills puts ketchup on his burger while tailgating with friends outside The Palace on May 26, 2008.
    Larry Harden of Auburn Hills puts ketchup on his burger while tailgating with friends outside The Palace on May 26, 2008. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
    Paul McCartney performs Oct. 14, 2005, at The Palace.
    Paul McCartney performs Oct. 14, 2005, at The Palace. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
    Katy Perry brings her Prismatic World Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills on August 11, 2014.
    Katy Perry brings her Prismatic World Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills on August 11, 2014. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pink performs with warm-up band The Hives at The Palace on March 5, 2013.
    Pink performs with warm-up band The Hives at The Palace on March 5, 2013. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Miley Cyrus' "Bangerez" Tour arrives at The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 12, 2014.
    Miley Cyrus' "Bangerez" Tour arrives at The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 12, 2014. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Rachael Sledzinski, center, and fellow dancers attend an audition for the Detroit Pistons Entertainment Team on July 16, 2016.
    Rachael Sledzinski, center, and fellow dancers attend an audition for the Detroit Pistons Entertainment Team on July 16, 2016. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Free agent guard Chauncey Billups, left, and Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars pose with Billups' jersey after Billups' introduction to the media as the newest member of the team on July 16, 2013. Billups, who was a member of the Pistons for six years, returned to the team as a player and a mentor to the younger players.
    Free agent guard Chauncey Billups, left, and Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars pose with Billups' jersey after Billups' introduction to the media as the newest member of the team on July 16, 2013. Billups, who was a member of the Pistons for six years, returned to the team as a player and a mentor to the younger players. Carlos Osorio, AP
    Tom Gores bought The Palace of Auburn HIlls as part of his purchase of the Pistons in 2011. He's seen here during the Pistons' home opener on October 28, 2016.
    Tom Gores bought The Palace of Auburn HIlls as part of his purchase of the Pistons in 2011. He's seen here during the Pistons' home opener on October 28, 2016. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Members of the Pistons 2004 Championship team return for a tribute on January 6, 2016: From left, coach Larry Brown, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, Mehmet Okur, Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace and Lindsay Hunter.
    Members of the Pistons 2004 Championship team return for a tribute on January 6, 2016: From left, coach Larry Brown, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, Mehmet Okur, Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace and Lindsay Hunter. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit Pistons Aron Baynes and Reggie Jackson celebrate a victory over the Washington Wizards, 112-99, at The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 8, 2016. The Pistons made their first appearance in the playoffs in eight seasons, but were swept 4-0 in the first round by the eventual NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Detroit Pistons Aron Baynes and Reggie Jackson celebrate a victory over the Washington Wizards, 112-99, at The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 8, 2016. The Pistons made their first appearance in the playoffs in eight seasons, but were swept 4-0 in the first round by the eventual NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarence Tabb Jr, Detroit News
    Bruce Springsteen performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on The River Tour on April 14, 2016.
    Bruce Springsteen performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on The River Tour on April 14, 2016. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Richard Hamilton, his wife T.J. Lottie and their sons and Pistons owner Tom Gores unveil Hamilton's jersey, which was retired in a ceremony on February 26, 2017.
    Richard Hamilton, his wife T.J. Lottie and their sons and Pistons owner Tom Gores unveil Hamilton's jersey, which was retired in a ceremony on February 26, 2017. Clarence Tabb Jr, Detroit News
    George Blaha, television analyst on Fox Sports, takes his usual spot on the side of the court before a Pistons game on February 6, 2017.
    George Blaha, television analyst on Fox Sports, takes his usual spot on the side of the court before a Pistons game on February 6, 2017. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Andre Drummond of the Pistons battles for a rebound against Kyle O'Quinn of the New York Knicks on March 11, 2017.
    Andre Drummond of the Pistons battles for a rebound against Kyle O'Quinn of the New York Knicks on March 11, 2017. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas waves to the crowd during halftime on Feb. 8, 2017. Thomas was honored as part of the team's ongoing celebration of its years at The Palace.
    Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas waves to the crowd during halftime on Feb. 8, 2017. Thomas was honored as part of the team's ongoing celebration of its years at The Palace. Carlos Osorio, AP
    The Dancing Usher (Shannon Sailes) does a birthday dance for 4-year-old Gwynneth McClintic of Linden, Michigan, she watches the dance on the big monitor on April 5, 2017.
    The Dancing Usher (Shannon Sailes) does a birthday dance for 4-year-old Gwynneth McClintic of Linden, Michigan, she watches the dance on the big monitor on April 5, 2017. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Pistons fans turn out for one of the final games at The Palace on April 5, 2017.
    Pistons fans turn out for one of the final games at The Palace on April 5, 2017. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    The lights will stay on for a little while longer at The Palace of Auburn Hills for concerts, but the future of the building is uncertain.
    The lights will stay on for a little while longer at The Palace of Auburn Hills for concerts, but the future of the building is uncertain. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
      bnoble@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

