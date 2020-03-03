Drivers on Interstate 75 in Oakland County will see a repeat on the roadway this weekend.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said, weather permitting, crews will close both directions of the freeway between Eight Mile and Square Lake roads for bridge demolition and an upcoming traffic shift — a replay of last weekend.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday but crews will begin closing entrance ramps at 9 p.m. The freeway will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday and by then two lanes of the freeway will reopen in each direction between Adams and Eight Mile.

MDOT said the closure is needed to demolish the John R. bridge and the turnaround structures for John R. and Nine Mile. In addition, crews will continue preparations for a traffic shift between 13 Mile and Coolidge Highway.

During the closure, both directions of I-75 traffic will be detoured to Eight Mile, Woodward and Square Lake.

