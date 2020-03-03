Bloomfield Township — Police said they are investigating a case in which officers were summoned to a fake incident.

Police dispatchers received a call at about 8 p.m. Sunday from a woman who was hysterically crying and said she had been sexually assaulted at a party held at a home in the 5000 block of Sutters Lane near Quarton and Franklin, according to authorities.

Officers found the home was vacant and for sale. They checked the immediate area and found no party at nearby residences, police said.

They then checked streets with similar sounding names without success.

Police were unable to determine from where the phone call came. Investigators searched for the phone number and found it belonged to a company called TextNow Inc.

Investigators said they were unable to reach the caller and dispatch received no additional calls from the number. They also said they believe the call is a case of "swatting," a prank call to lure police to a particular address.

