Novi — At least one person is dead after a crash on southbound Interstate 275 north of Eight Mile, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m., according to officials. A motorist called 911 to report a vehicle driving recklessly and crashing into a guard rail, blocking the left lane of the freeway.

As state police troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, dispatchers watching traffic cameras witnessed the vehicle being struck by another car, they said.

Additional witnesses called 911 to report one of the vehicles had rolled over and four other vehicles were involved in another crash at the same location. One of the callers also said one of the occupants of the vehicles had been ejected and was laying in the roadway.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

